Durban - IT’S a parent’s worst nightmare - to wake to your child screaming in pain and you have no idea what is going on or what to do. “We just couldn’t understand it. A day before Simran had said she felt fluey. But when she woke that night screaming in pain, as a mother to see my child in that state, and knowing that she is not one to be sick in that way, I didn’t know what to do.”

Actress, businesswoman and former radio personality, JJ Mathura, said her daughter, Simran (21), had complained about flu symptoms about two weeks ago.

“But she is not a sickly child, very responsible when it comes to getting ill (and taking care of herself). She had gone to campus, come home and said she felt fluey and she went to bed. That night she woke up screaming in pain. It was the worst thing for a mother to see her child like that,” she said.

Simran was admitted two Mondays ago when the family found out that she had in fact contracted swine flu.

“We still can’t figure out where she could have got it. She hasn’t travelled out of the country and barely been out of the house, mainly to campus and back home.”

By the Thursday of her admission the family were advised to take Simran home as her immune system was still vulnerable, but she was now off the “critical list”.

“We were advised that at leastThe Mathura family’s ordeal became publicly known when JJ shared their experience on Facebook.

at home she could be quarantined and in isolation, and there was a lesser risk of her possibly contracting a secondary infection as she was still weak, although not critical. It takes about six weeks for a virus to leave your system after you’ve been heavily medicated,” said JJ.

Since being home, when POST last spoke to JJ on Friday, Simran had not started eating again, but JJ said they were closely monitoring her.

“I wanted people to know that swine flu is not that infection that we heard about years ago and a thing of the past.

“When Simran was in hospital there were a number of other patients there with it as well. The moment you feel slightly fluey, don’t take it lightly. I posted about Simran because as a mother I want to help others. I am eternally grateful to the Almighty for Simran’s recovery, it is nothing short of miraculous.

“We are deeply thankful for her doctors who cared for her, and I am humbled by the support that everyone showed us through their posts on Facebook,” said JJ.

THE 2019 FLU SEASON

Dr Lashika Athmaram - a general medical practitioner with special interests in travel medicine among other areas - said the 2019 influenza (flu) season commenced at the end of April, a little earlier than anticipated.

“As a result there are numerous symptomatic patients. Symptoms are usually caused by one of three to four different viruses prevalent in the flu season, mostly Influenza A or Influenza B subtypes,” she said.

Athmaram said swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) caused a pandemic in 2009.

“At this time it was isolated and found to be a new strain of virus. Shortly thereafter a vaccine was formulated and the outbreak was controlled.

“The H1N1 has been preventable since then as it is included in the annual anti-flu vaccine. Unfortunately many succumbed to the notorious swine flu virus debut and since then it has been associated with severe flu annually.”

Athmaram said there was no outbreak of swine flu.

“There is an increase in the incidence of flu, but not specifically H1N1 (swine flu). Statistics from NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) show that currently a variant of Influenza A H3N2 is the current strain that is prevalent.

“Although it is preventable by anti-flu vaccines, every year these viruses mutate and may result in a strain that causes more severe symptoms than expected and thus widespread panic.

“It is therefore difficult to predict which strain will prevail in a flu season or the severity of the flu season,” said Athmaram.

FLU Versus COMMON COLD

Athmaram said clinically it was difficult to differentiate between the different subtypes and swine flu as these would present in the same way as the other viruses:

* high fever and chills

* sore throat

* cough

* runny nose and watery red eyes

* body aches

* headache

* fatigue

* diarrhoea

* vomiting

“Influenza viruses infect the cells that line the nose, throat and lungs and usually infect these areas first. Therefore, complications result most frequently in viral or bacterial pneumonia, sinusitis, ear infections and dehydration,” she said.

“Other systemic complications include neurological and cardiac complications like meningitis, encephalitis (brain) and myocarditis (inflammation of the cardiac muscle) and gastric symptoms.

“The common cold is also viral, however, symptoms are less severe and include mostly sneezing and nasal congestion. It is self-limiting and has a low risk of complications.

“It is not always necessary to see a doctor if you are healthy and when symptoms are mild and respond quickly to over-the-counter medicines.

“However, if these symptoms become progressively worse, despite treatment, it is advisable to seek help from a doctor,” she said.

* You should always consult your doctor before taking medication, changing your medication routines and treating colds and flu.

POST