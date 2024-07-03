Big race day: Get ready for the glitz and glamour at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

MANGO Groove will perform the national anthem before the start of the 128th, R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July, at the Greyville Race Course at 4pm on Saturday. The “Ride The Wave” theme has fired up the imagination of professional fashionistas around the country, but there is also the opportunity for the public to win fabulous prizes. Pre-judging for the race day fashion awards will take place at 11.50am at the infield Sonic Stage. The exceptional race day hat/fascinator category will be decided at 1.25pm, and the winners in the classic racewear male category at 2.05pm.

The classic racewear female category will be awarded at 2.45pm and the coveted most striking couple adjudication will be at 3.10pm. On the grandstand side of the track on the Celebration Stage, the winner of the Young Designers Award will be announced at 1.15pm and the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars will strut their stuff at around 1.50pm. The Invited Designers Showcase will take place at 2.30pm. The Hollywoodbets Durban July (Gr1) and the Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes (Gr1) have been designated as “World Pool” races. As far as the betting is concerned, Green With Envy, unbeaten in four starts this calendar year, and last year’s runner-up, See It Again, are the favoured runners for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, while Double Grand Slam, Silver Sanctuary and Rascova remain the popular candidates for the Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes.