Boondi Ladoo

1 1/4 cup (250 ml + 60ml) chana flour (gram flour) ¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp (2.5ml) turmeric powder ¾ cup cold water oil for deep frying

1 tbsp (15ml) crushed almonds Add the chana flour, baking powder, turmeric powder and water to a bowl. Whisk to combine, ensuring there are no lumps. The consistency should be thick but pourable.

Heat the oil in a pan to medium hot. Scoop up the batter using a 60ml quarter cup. Use a slotted spoon or a colander and pour the batter through into the hot oil. Fry for a few minutes.

Remove using another slotted spoon. Allow it to drain on a paper towel. Continue this process until you have used up all the batter. When done, keep aside. The syrup:

1 cup (250ml) white sugar 1 cup 250ml water ¼ tsp cardamom powder

a pinch of saffron (optional) Add the syrup ingredients to a pot. Stir until the sugar is absorbed. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 3 to 5 minutes until the syrup is slightly thick. When the syrup is done, remove from the heat.