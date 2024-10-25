Boondi Ladoo

1 1/4 cup (250 ml + 60ml) chana flour (gram flour)
¼ tsp baking powder
½ tsp (2.5ml) turmeric powder
¾ cup cold water
oil for deep frying
1 tbsp (15ml) crushed almonds
Add the chana flour, baking powder, turmeric powder and water to a bowl. Whisk to combine, ensuring there are no lumps. The consistency should be thick but pourable.
Heat the oil in a pan to medium hot. Scoop up the batter using a 60ml quarter cup.
Use a slotted spoon or a colander and pour the batter through into the hot oil.
Fry for a few minutes.
Remove using another slotted spoon. Allow it to drain on a paper towel. Continue this process until you have used up all the batter. When done, keep aside.
The syrup:
1 cup (250ml) white sugar
1 cup 250ml water
¼ tsp cardamom powder
a pinch of saffron (optional)
Add the syrup ingredients to a pot. Stir until the sugar is absorbed. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 3 to 5 minutes until the syrup is slightly thick. When the syrup is done, remove from the heat.
Dunk the boondi into the syrup and mix it. Allow the boondi to soak up all the syrup and cool down. Soak the boondi for a minimum of an hour and a half or preferably overnight. Use a potato masher to roughly smash it.
Add the almonds. Mix it and ensure the almonds are evenly distributed.
Use your hands and roll the into balls.