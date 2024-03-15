Boy (6) allegedly sets mom's SUV on fire while playing with matches

It is alleged the child was playing with matches in the vehicle.

A six-year-old boy allegedly set his mother's SUV alight at their home in Waterloo on Thursday afternoon.

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa, a private security company, said a resident contacted the company's operations centre at about 3.30pm for assistance.

"On arrival, reaction officers discovered the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz SUV, engulfed in flames."

He said according to the owner, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and was parked in the yard.