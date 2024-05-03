Breakthrough in Verulam CBD robberies

In a joint operation between the Verulam SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), 11 suspects believed to be responsible for a string of robberies in the Verulam Central Business District (CBD) were arrested on Thursday. Prem Balram, the head of Rusa, said the suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons, drugs and stolen mobile phones.

“They were tracked to a hideout in a greenbelt along the R102 southbound lane and the CBD. One suspect was identified from CCTV footage after he robbed a family outside a butchery on Todd Street on Thursday morning.” Balram said a mobile phone that was found on the suspect had been reset to factory settings and police would confirm if it belonged to the victim. He said crime in the CBD had recently spiked.

“We are seeing more common robberies where people were being held up for valuables such as cellphones, handbags and jewellery. In some cases victims were stabbed. "The robberies were taking place in the mornings and afternoons. The majority of the victims were women and in some of the cases, they were being targeted while loading their shopping into their cars.” Balram said the crime hotspots were also the Verulam market area, taxi ranks and the bridges near the green belt.

“We believe the suspects are committing these robberies to feed their drug addictions. I advise residents to be vigilant at all times. When you are shopping, always have someone with you. Try not to wear jewellery or carry your cell phone in your hands because this will make you an easy target.” Rachel Wilkins, the chairperson of the Verulam Community Police Forum (CPF), described the CBD as a hotbed of crime. “The parking situation in the CBD is limited and most times people double park and while waiting for their loved one’s to be done at the store, items are snatched from the vehicle or whoever is in the vehicles is held up. People are also being mugged while on the street.

“I also received complaints from businesses that they are losing business due to crime. Religious organisations also complained that during prayer times, shoes that are left outside their premises are stolen.” Wilkins said the CPF met with police and Rusa to find a solution. “We are thankful for the joint operation and the arrests. We are hoping our streets can be safe again. I still urge residents to be aware of their surroundings and to always report crime no matter how petty the crime might be.”