Burfee sojee recipe

Below you will find a recipe for Burfee Sojee:
1 cup semolina
3/4 cup sugar /1 cup condensed milk (according to your preference )
1/2 tsp elachi powder
2 to 3 tbs powdered milk
1/2 tsp rose essence
2 cardamom pods
3/4 cup ghee or butter
1 cup Nestle cream
2 cups milk
Approximately 1 cup water (You may need to add more if necessary, according to the consistency)
Method:
Braise the semolina in the ghee with the cardamom until light and golden (low heat). Add the powdered milk.
Combine the Nestle cream, condensed milk, milk, water, rose essence and cardamom powder.
Once the semolina is lightly toasted, add the milk mixture. Ensure that you stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add more water if necessary.
Allow to cook on low for a few minutes. Once cooked, remove from the heat. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of burfee once slightly cooled and mix well (optional).
Add about half a cup of milk when heating up again - if necessary. Garnish with Nestle cream and coloured almonds.
The POST