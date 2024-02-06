Business forum hands out groceries and essentials to flood victims

Shortly after heavy rainfall led to flooding in Durban last month, the KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association (Kiba) in conjunction with KZN Oils and D-Med Pharmacy distributed detergents, cleaning material and tools to families in 44 pensioner cottages in Plane Street, Tongaat. On Sunday, members from Kiba visited these families again and provided them with grocery hampers, clothing, bedding, towels and furniture.

Ronnie Veeran, the co-ordinator of Kiba, said: "Our president, Omie Singh, has been keeping in touch with the affected families since the January floods to assess their needs, as there was a willingness by our members to make a further contribution towards the Tongaat flood victims who lost most of their possessions. “Having established that there was a need for grocery shopping hampers, Singh called for an executive committee meeting which resolved to provide further relief to them.” Shireen Pillay, a resident, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said “ The people are overjoyed with the amount of clothing and groceries we received. This is not the first time that Kiba came to our rescue. We want to thank them for personally handing over the items to families in Plane Street.”