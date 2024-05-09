Businessman and employee charged for R43 million tax fraud

THE pre-trial conference of a businessman and his employee, who are facing charges of fraud and tax evasion, has been set down for June. Krishna Chetty, 66, and his employee Ravin Ramlall appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The charges are related to Chetty's company's income tax amounting to over R43 million. Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, said the accused are facing charges of fraud in that they failed to honestly declare the income of Counterpoint Trading 156 CC and thereby failed to comply with the statutory duty imposed by section 25 of the Tax Administration Act. "Ramlall allegedly instructed a tax practitioner to misrepresent the Company Income Tax returns of Counterpoint Trading 156 CC during the period 2018 - 2021, on behalf of Chetty, who is the sole director in the company.

"Their court appearance follows an investigation by the Investigating Directorate (ID) in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in terms of Section 73 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act no. 121 of 1998." He said during the period 2018 to 2021, the company received various amounts of money from different business sources. "In 2018, Counterpoint Trading 156 CC received taxable income of R26 million, to which it only declared R1 million to SARS. The company further received an amount of R10 million in 2019, and only declared R1 million.