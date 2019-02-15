Durban - The ashes of a Durban university student, who fell 15 metres from a cable car at Funworld on Saturday evening and later died from his injuries, was dispersed at his place of birth in India this week.

Abhishek Soni, 23, of Durban North, landed on a “break-dance” car in which four children were sitting.

He sustained severe head injuries, his legs were broken and his arms fractured.

Soni, a mechanical engineering student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, died in nearby Addington Hospital.

Mthoko Phewa, a father of four who witnessed Soni falling from the cable car, said he and two of his children who were in the break-dance car had struggled to sleep since the incident.

His son, 12, and daughter, 11, had been strapped into the break-dance car when he heard people scream.

“I looked up and saw a young man standing up in the cable car. He was alone. Within a split second, I saw him fall,” said Phewa.

“He fell on to the ride my children were in.

“I yelled for the operator to stop the ride.”

Soni’s uncle Ashok dismissed claims his nephew had committed suicide and had consumed alcohol and drugs.

Soni fell from a cable car at Funworld, and died from his injuries. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / ANA African News Agency.





“This is a traumatic time for our family and people must stop spreading malicious rumours,” he said.

Soni was cremated on Monday at Clare Estate Crematorium.

His parents, Manoj and Sonal, who are self-employed, left for India yesterday morning to disperse his ashes in the Anand District of Gujarat state.

Ashok said the couple had relocated to South Africa when Soni was 3 years old.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said the matter was reported to police, who had opened an inquest.

