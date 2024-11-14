Celebrate community excellence: Ammen Awards 2025 nominations now open

THE Shri Mariammen Temple Society has opened nominations for the annual Ammen Awards 2025, which is scheduled to take place on Good Friday, on March 18, 2025, at the temple. The awards, which have been hosted at the Mount Edgecombe Shri Mariammen Temple for more than two decades, recognises excellence from different facets of community service that contributes positively within various communities.

Allen Soobramoney, the event organiser, said the awards recognised the spirit and efforts of ordinary people doing extraordinary work within the community. “The prestigious annual awards ceremony will mark 25 years this year. The nominations are opened to all South Africans. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate people of interest that have excelled in the various categories."

The categories comprise: - Promotion of the Hindu religion - Promotion of eastern languages

- Promotion of arts and culture - Excellence in education - Community socio-economic upliftment

- Excellence in media - Excellence in sport