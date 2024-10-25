Celebrate Diwali with a 5km Fun Walk/Run, and you could win a washing machine valued at R11 000

IT’S all systems go for the POST , Hisense, India South Africa Chamber of Commerce (Isaac) 5km Diwali Fun Walk/Run at the Siphosethu School Grounds in Mount Edgecombe on Saturday from 6.30am.

Entrants and visitors stand in line to win great prizes, including an 18kg washing machine, valued at R11 000.

During the Diwali Celebrations, that start from 1pm to midnight, there will be loads of entertainment, including a meet and greet with comedian and actress Bash with Tash, and actress Sanam Sitaram, who stars in the movie Greytown Girl. There will also be a fireworks display and meals will be provided.

Registration on the race day will be held from 5.30am. Cash only entries will be taken.