Celebrating a century: Subedra Mohan’s Diwali memories

MAKING clay lamps by hand and traditional sweetmeats in her younger days, is 100-year-old Subedra Mohan’s fondest Diwali memories. But it is also a sad time for her as her husband Sahadev Mohan passed away on Diwali day in 1997, at the age of 80.

Mohan, a great-great grandmother of 12, from KwaDukuza, celebrated her milestone birthday on October 17. She grew up in New Guelderland with her parents and eight siblings. Mohan only completed Grade 3, which was known as standard one back then. In 1939, at the age of 15, she had an arranged marriage to Sahadev. They had a night wedding in her hometown among family and friends.

After their wedding, they lived in Amatikulu where Mohan worked in the boiler department at the local mill. Over the years, they had 11 children. When Sahadev turned 65, he retired from the mill. Recalling her life, Mohan said her cooking specialities, included making rotis, dhal puri and mango pickles.

“I loved tending to my home and I ensured my large family never went to bed on an empty stomach. I worked in the kitchen long before sunrise and cooked in front of a fireplace with just a blow torch to assist me. “One of my main dishes was sheep head and trotters curry. I used to clean it and burn the hair using a hot iron. When I was not cooking, I managed our large fowl run and vegetable garden. “Back then we did not have fancy washing machines or floor cleaners. I carried baskets of clothes on my head to the Amatikulu River to wash. I kept the mud floors clean in the kitchen and verandah by smearing hot cow dung on it.”

Her favourite pastime, she said, was fishing trips with Sahadev to the river. “I loved to go out with my husband to the Amatikulu River to net shrimps, fish and eel. It was fun and I made tasty meals out of what we caught.” She said Sahadev had died on Diwali day and it had always been difficult for her to celebrate since then.

“Back then, Diwali was a community celebration. Two weeks before the celebration, I hand-made clay lamps and traditional sweetmeats, bhajias and other savouries. “I remember that some of the men in the community went around the community with a sack and filled it with fireworks and on Diwali day at midnight, there was a fireworks display for everyone. Nowadays, the celebration has changed because of the high cost of living and families being in different cities.” Mohan attributed her longevity to hard work and having a balanced diet that consisted mainly of vegetables.

“It is also due to the love and the care that I have received from my family and my doctor, Jeevren Reddy, and his staff.” Her daughter-in-law, Molly Sahadev, has cared for her for the past 40 years. Her son, Thota Sahadev, said he was in awe of his mom.