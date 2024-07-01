Charges against local businessman withdrawn

THE fraud and theft charges against a local businessman, who was accused of stealing R500 000 worth of mangoes and litchis from Penare Farm in Verulam, have been provisionally withdrawn. Sivaraj Naidoo, 63, was also charged with obstruction of justice and intimidation. The matter was heard in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

According to the charge sheet, between December 15 last year and January 7 this year, Naidoo was alleged to have stolen mangoes and litchis, valued at about R550 000, from the farm which belonged to his late brother, Sagadava “Manna” Naidoo. At the time, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said Verulam police had arrested Naidoo for stealing the fruit from a farm. “Police are also investigating a case of intimidation following an incident that occurred at Ramanth Road, where it was alleged that a man received a call from the 63-year-old man stating that he had damaged and stolen his gate.

“An argument ensued and the suspect threatened to kill him.” This week, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the charges against Naidoo had been provisionally withdrawn. She was unable to comment further on the matter. Sagadava, was the former mayor of Verulam, who was found murdered in May last year.

Sagadava, 74, was kidnapped from his home in Verulam and was found in a cane field in the area. He was shot in the back of the head. His hands and legs were bound. He also suffered a broken jaw. Shortly after the incident, the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested three men – Ignatius Chihoho, Sibongiseni Langa and Clement Richard Mkwanyana – for kidnapping, murder and robbery. The matter is being heard in the Durban High Court. Naidoo could not be reached for comment.