Chatsworth father jailed to 12 years for shooting dead a man and injuring his wife

Durban: A Chatsworth dad, who was convicted for killing one person and injuring three on Boxing Day in 2018, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail. Lorenzo Sewram, 27, of Woodhurst, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in January 2019.

On Thursday last week, the father of two was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court to 12 years’ imprisonment for murder and five years for each count of attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently. It was alleged that a day before Malcolm Govindsamy, 35, and his wife, Magdalene, 39, of Montford, attended a party at a relative's home in Woodhurst on December 25, Sewram had an argument with the host. It was further alleged that there was an altercation between Sewram and a group of people outside a nearby tuckshop when the Govindsamys were shot while leaving the premises on December 26. Govindsamy, a father of three, was shot in the abdomen. He died in hospital on December 31. Magdalene was shot in the thigh bone and hand. Residents then tried to disarm Sewram but three of them were also shot. Femida Govender and her partner were shot in the leg. A third person did not proceed with a charge.

Sewram, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted in January this year. During aggravation of the sentence last week, Brian Cele, the State prosecutor, read out Magdalene’s victim impact statement to the court. She said before the incident, life was complete, happy and safe. She said her husband was an outstanding father, a faithful and perfect husband, and a provider to their family.

“After this incident, I have now become a single parent to three boys and since Malcolm was the breadwinner, I had to fill in those shoes.” Cele told the court that Sewram committed a serious offence, which had caused many people to struggle. During mitigation of the sentence, Sewram apologised to the affected families.

Noven Naidoo, his attorney, told the court to consider Sewram’s personal circumstances. He said Sewram's father died when he was two-years-old and that his mother raised him. Naidoo said that on the day in question, Sewram had no intention of depriving another family of a father. In handing down the sentence, magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela said: “The fact of the matter is the accused should have known better. He could have easily avoided the altercation and walked away. He did not have any right to go around at night, carrying a firearm.” Following the sentencing, Magdalene said: “A person who was found guilty spends 12 years in prison and that's it? We have to live the rest of our lives knowing Malcolm is not coming back.”