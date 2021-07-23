Chatsworth pastor shot dead during unrest ’worked hard to protect his community’

Nikita Chiniah Durban: Pastor Adrian Naidoo, who preached the word of God for 24 years, was shot and killed while protecting his community during the unrest in KwaZulu Natal.

During the unrest, many residents united to protect their neighbourhoods against looters. Naidoo, 46, of Bayview, Chatsworth, was among those who were killed for their efforts. Prior to the shooting, Naidoo was patrolling the area with other residents and they set up barricades at the entrances of roads. Jeffrey Naidoo, his younger brother, said his sibling was then accompanied by two friends to Turnstone Avenue, in Bayview, where shots had been fired.

The three of them travelled in his brother's vehicle and were among the first responders at the scene. “When they arrived, they checked that the roads were safe. But they met with an opposition group of patrollers who became aggressive and threatened them. “While driving to safety, they fired at his car. He was shot near the neck and his lower back. His friends were not injured.

"When they got to a safe area, the friends got out of the car but they realised my brother was injured and unable to get out. They asked other people on the road to help." Jeffrey said paramedics arrived and took his brother to the RK Khan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He said Adrian was the founder and senior pastor of Jubilee Church in Silverglen and that he was the first chairperson of the Bayview Sub-Forum. The sub-forum assists the police in creating awareness of crime in the area.

“In these tragic circumstances, we have lost an incredible, humble and loving soul. His heart was always open for people. Adrian loved his family and would do anything for them. “My brother was a hero. He always left a remarkable example for us to follow. He provided for the needy and those who were less fortunate. “Adrian went on many missionary trips to preach in some of the most poverty-stricken and remote places in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. He wanted to go on further mission trips at the end of this year. In our community, he worked hard to fight crime. He brought joy to many who knew him. We will miss him dearly."

Congregation members of Jubilee Church wrote a combined tribute. "We lost our leader, shepherd, mentor and beloved pastor who have always been there for us. We cannot possibly imagine doing church without him. But we will continue to honour all his work and his ministry. "He leaves behind his dear family and his beloved church family. He cared for people with so much sacrificial love. He always wanted to make an impact in the church and our community.

"His warm smile and embracing nature are what we all looked forward to. He provided stability to Jubilee Church and many others in times of uncertainty. Our hearts are broken. We will miss you pastor, until we meet again.” Adrian is survived by his wife, Daisy Naidoo, and their three children. The funeral service took place at Bayview Christian Fellowship Church on Sunday. The police did not comment at the time of publication.