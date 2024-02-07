Children’s club boosts social skills and promotes social cohesion

THE Kuumba Tribe Children’s Club at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre was created to bridge the gap in community activities for young children. It is now fast becoming a hub for fun learning and social cohesion with more than 100 children joining in the excitement and edutainment. The club aims to address socio-economic issues such as littering and climate change to equip children from a young age to contribute towards a sustainable environment and promote social cohesion.

Volunteers, who run the club, engage with the children, between 4 to 12 years old, in activities that include arts and crafts, song and dance, speech and drama and sport. Children are taught to have fun and engage with each other responsibly. Clive Pillay, the co-ordinator of the youth centre, said while many programmes benefited the youth and adults, he and volunteers brainstormed about a way to bring young children together for fun and learning. “The Kuumba Tribe Children’s Club was established in October 2022 by a team of dedicated volunteers. Since the start, we have had a great turnout and at each session. We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces who arrive excited and ready for the fun learning,” said Pillay.

“Being part of the club gives children the opportunity to experience activities they may not be exposed to in school or at home due to financial constraints. We strive to help children improve their social skills as well as interaction skills. “There are children from different age groups and backgrounds that attend, and we teach them how to work together as a team. They learn empathy, mutual respect and sharing. The programmes became popular among smaller children, who were benefiting from the club as a way of learning the rules of engagement before going to Grade R.” Sharlene Ramsoonder, one of the club co-ordinators, said the club offered developmental benefits that would help children both academically and socially.

“Part of the programmes include arts and crafts, speech and drama, puppet shows, dancing, music, fun talks, singing and storytelling. These programmes have a lot of benefits. “We created a space where children can engage with new people in a safe, informative, fun learning environment. We aim to help strengthen independence and confidence in children. We believe the more they explore their abilities within a new environment, the more children can build a sense of their own character, and develop crucial leadership skills.” While parents wait for their children, they often engage in programmes hosted by the centre to equip them to be better parents.

Saiuri Pillay said her son, Divashan Pillay, 5, an only-child, benefited from the club as he was better able to integrate into Grade R, socialise and make friends. “Before the club, there was no place we could take our children to, for them to socialise and have fun while learning. We found out about the club through a community WhatsApp group and immediately enrolled Divashan. “He is an only child and gets lonely, so he really enjoyed being part of the club. The club helped him to integrate into school better, and he was well-equipped to interact with children from various backgrounds. At first he was shy, but the club encouraged him to interact better,” she said.

Divashan said he enjoyed the exercise and dancing, and Pillay said he carried through the activities at home, especially the colouring and crafts. “There are various topics covered in each session. The last session about bullying helped him at school and I am glad he is able to learn about these issues at an early age. “Divashan is always excited when he gets home and he eagerly anticipates the sessions. I encourage parents to enrol their children so that together, we can advocate for social cohesion by bringing our children together to have fun and learn,” Pillay said.