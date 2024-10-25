Chocolate Chana Magaj

½ cup (125ml) + 2 tbs (30ml) refined odourless coconut oil
60 ml finely ground almond powder
1 cup (250ml) besan (chickpea/chana flour)
½ cup (125ml) icing sugar, sifted
¼ cup (60ml) + ½ tbs vegan cocoa powder.
Heat ½ cup oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Spoon in the ground almonds.
Stir in the besan flour, lower the heat to low to medium and continue to cook and mix for 10 to 15 minutes until the mixture turns a light brown. The mixture will be quite stiff. Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and turn down the heat.
Mix in the icing sugar and cocoa powder. Continue to mix. Again the mixture will be quite stiff. Add another ½ tablespoon of coconut oil. If you still find it difficult to stir, add the remaining half of the coconut oil.
Pour the mixture into a greased tray or moulds. Allow it to set in the freezer for 30 minutes. If set in a tray, cut into squares after it has cooled in the tray. It is best stored in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Note:
- The more coconut oil you use, the quicker the chana magaj will melt.
- I chose to omit the cardamom flavour. Also I find that this recipe could easily pass as a vegan chocolate fudge. That been said, I prefer to call it a variation of chana magaj because of the use of besan/chickpea flour.