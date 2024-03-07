City empowers pupils to ensure water security through innovative solutions

Aimed at finding innovative solutions to water sustainability and improved sanitation, the eThekwini Municipality hosted its biennial Water and Sanitation Student Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Wednesday. Pupils from more than 50 schools in eThekwini attended the conference, which was themed: ‘The water shortage and finding alternate technology! What can society, particularly young people, collectively do to design sustainable water conservation strategies and innovations for the future?’.

Gugu Sisilana, the city’s spokesperson, said the conference focused on finding alternate technologies and developing long-term, innovative approaches to sustainable water conservation. “Currently, the demand for water in eThekwini has grown rapidly and exceeds the available supply for treated water. This is due to rapid urbanisation, vandalism and the theft of water and sanitation infrastructure. The municipality is also grappling with the issue of ageing infrastructure,” she said. Sisilana said the city had been hosting the student conference since 2012.

She said all the ideas received were from pupils and were analysed by senior management from the Water and Sanitation Unit. These suggestions are taken into consideration. At the conference, pupils from 20 participating schools presented their innovative solutions on stage in four categories: models, presentations, poetry, and posters. The participating schools were awarded with prize money of R150 000 to be shared, with each participating school receiving more than R7 000, a trophy, and certificates for the pupils and the school.

Sisilana said the conference also provided pupils with an opportunity to be educated and conscientised on a range of water and sanitation-related issues. “In addition, they were also encouraged to consider pursuing careers in scarce skills namely the engineering, science, and technical fields.” Mxolisi Kaunda, eThekwini Mayor, said the city required contributions from all sectors of society, including young people, to develop innovations that would help to adequately adapt to the impact of climate change and build a resilient city.