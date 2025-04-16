City to revamp water and sanitation contact centre for improved customer experience

In a bid to ensure seamless customer experience and improved service delivery, the eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Contact Centre is set to undergo a major revamp. Ednick Msweli, the acting deputy city manager for trading services, provided a report during the executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

He said the delay in modernising the systems at the centre was due to budget constraints. Msweli said the revamp would include replacing the contact centre system to modernise it and address multiple challenges. The upgrade, includes the integration of a WhatsApp channel, enabling auto-logging of faults and providing updated feedback to customers. The report also highlighted the high number of calls and WhatsApp chat volumes, with more than 80 000 calls and 38 822 chats received in March.

Msweli said once upgrades are implemented, the aim was for the centre to answer calls within 20 or 30 seconds at a maximum. “In addition, the city will continue to explore a diversity of reporting channels to reduce demand on the calling option." The upgrade is expected to be implemented in the new 2025/2026 financial year.

The report further provided an update on the status of water supply across the city and the utilisation of water tankers. It said water supply in the inner west, outer west and south regions was at 90% and with the north and central region at 85%. “The eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit recognises that there are areas that continuously experience water outages and intermittent supply due to limited bulk water supply and system constraints. These areas are serviced with water tankers to provide relief. This includes council-owned tankers and additional hired tankers as required,” said Msweli.

He said the city added 98 water tankers to its fleet, which was procured in December last year and delivered in phases. This brings the total number of council-owned tankers to 292. Msweli said the tankers operated in two shifts, from 6am to 2.30pm and the afternoon shift from 2pm to 10.30pm. He added that not all tankers are operational every day due to various reasons, including some having breakdowns and being taken off the road for repairs or drivers being on leave.