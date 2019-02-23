Members of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance.

Durban - THE plight of Durban south residents, who are against the development of a logistics park on the Clairwood racecourse, will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance will challenge the Durban High Court ruling on the provincial government’s approval of a R3.5billion logistics park at the old racecourse site.

This had given Fortress REIT Limited the green light to commence with the development, which is expected to be completed by 2021.

Despite the ruling being in favour of the provincial government, the alliance, represented by the Legal Resource Centre, made an application to have the matter heard in another court and won with reserved costs. The alliance, and the residents of both Clairwood and Wentworth, opposed the conversion into a trucking depot.

“The area has been in existence for over 100 years and was frequented by thousands of people, who just enjoyed the beauty of the racecourse for its biodiversity. We fought hard to ensure this beautiful garden course was not lost. However, the racing fraternity sold the land without communicating this to the local supporters,” said the alliance’s coordinator, Desmond D’sa.

He said the area’s air pollution, and the number of trucks operating in the area, posed a health and safety concern.

“We need to be vigilant and fight back by using legal means and community activism. In granting our right to appeal, it gives us an opportunity to exercise our right before five judges at the Supreme Court.”

Fortress REIT Limited development manager Nico Prinsloo said they awaited the notice of appeal.

He said a logistics park had many benefits for commercial and industrial use but little had been invested in upgrading infrastructure.

“As a result, the area is dilapidated with dated infrastructure and roads. Furthermore, aged properties do not have sufficient space for large vehicles, forcing many large trucks to park on the roads. The R135million worth of road infrastructure upgrades by Fortress will ease the traffic flow.”

He said the logistics park was expected to increase the value of properties and boost rentals in the area.

Prinsloo said a seven-hectare wetland on the site had been rehabilitated to accommodate existing animals and plants, as well as attract new species.

“We are committed to being good neighbours in the community and have taken all necessary steps to ensure we adhere to the law.”

POST