A major intelligence operation has led to R151 million worth of cocaine being seized at the Durban harbour. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, an SAPS spokesperson, said this comes as police officers at the Durban Harbour continue to clamp down on the trafficking of drugs into South Africa.

“These men and women in blue are determined to disrupt and dislodge the work of international organised crime syndicates involved in the drug trade,” she said. In the latest drug bust, officers seized cocaine worth R151 million on Monday. Some of seized drugs. Picture: Supplied “Members were following up on intelligence and monitored a container that was on a vessel from Brazil. A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes.