Coconut Biscuits

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and keep aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, castor sugar and vanilla extract (use a whisk or electric mixer). When the mixture is fluffy, add the coconut and mix gently.

Stir in the sifted flour. Mix with a spoon until nice and crumbly. Add the tablespoon of soy milk. Form a dough. Divide the biscuit dough into 2 parts – roll into a cylinder and wrap clingwrap. Refrigerate the biscuit dough for 30 minutes.

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. When the dough is firm, thinly slice into ½cm disks. Place the disks on a greased baking sheet and bake for 19 minutes. The oven temperatures may vary. Adjust accordingly. When the biscuits are baked, remove from the oven and allow it to cool thoroughly before serving.