Community leaders urge vigilance after teen stabbing incident at Merebank school

Community leaders are calling for residents to work together to ensure the safety of pupils. This was after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by a fellow pupil, while he tried to rob him for his cellphone at a secondary school in Merebank this morning. “Paramedics arrived at the school to find a 17-year-old pupil, who was accosted and robbed, stabbed in his back and chest. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the critically-injured teenager on scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” said Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics and Medical Services.

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for PT Alarms, said the teenage perpetrator fled the scene after the incident. Yusuf Vawda, a community leader in Merebank, said: “The attack was a senseless act of violence. As we come to terms with what happened, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and proactive in ensuring the safety and well-being of our children. “We urge all parents and community members to remain observant and report any suspicious behavior to authorities. Those living in homes neighbouring schools should volunteer their time to monitor children before and after school. It is crucial that we work together to create a safe and supportive environment for our children to learn and grow."