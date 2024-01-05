Community protests ahead of bail hearing for man who allegedly bludgeoned girlfriend with a hammer

Emotions are high outside the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court ahead of the formal bail application of the man who allegedly bludgeoned Vyaksha Sookdew and led police to her decomposing body on Christmas Day.

Residents are rallying to demand that Sugendran Naicker be denied bail for the heinous murder, which he is accused of committing days before he was apprehended by police for theft of fuel.

While in police custody for fleeing from a petrol station in the Bayview policing area without paying for his fuel on Christmas Eve, Naicker confessed to police that he had killed his girlfriend (Sookdew) and led them to the outbuilding she rented in Havenside.

Police were met with an unbearable stench when they arrived at Sookdew's home on Christmas morning with Naicker, who then allegedly pointed police in the direction of the bathroom, where Sookdew's unrecognisable body was found wrapped in bin bags.