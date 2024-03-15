Community wants ‘sex pest’ worship leader to be denied bail

Residents have gathered outside the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court to protest against the bail of a worship and youth leader, who was arrested last week for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old member of his church band. The 31-year-old man, from Westcliff, is expected to make a formal bail application at court today.

He was arrested last Thursday by members of the Hawks KZN tracking team, metro police task team and Chatsworth SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit after the teenager’s mother reported to police that her daughter told her about the alleged rape. He made his first appearance at court last Friday, where bail in the matter was opposed. Further charges were expected to be added as it was believed the accused was grooming young girls for sex.