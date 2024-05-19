Comrades runners attacked on R102 while training

CHARLENE SOMDUTH TWO female Comrades Marathon runners, who were training ahead of the big race on June 9, are lucky to be alive after they were confronted by three armed robbers on the R102 near the Ottawa and JG Champion Drive intersection, near Phoenix.

It is believed the suspects were after their smart watches, cellphones and expensive running shoes. Anitha Sewnarrain, 52, a scholar transport provider, from Verulam, said this had been the third time she was attacked while running. She is a member of the Phoenix Villagers Athletic Club and training ahead of her sixth Comrades Marathon.

“I train with my friend who is running her 10th marathon. Our route is from our homes in Verulam to this intersection. It is between 10km to 15km and what is required as part of our daily training for the marathon,” said Sewnarrain. She said last Wednesday, they had started their run around 7.50am and by 8.40am they were running on the bridge which was a few metres away from the intersection, where they were attacked. She said from a distance she noticed three men walking on the bridge towards them.

“I did not think much of it at that time. They looked pretty decent. As my friend and I were about to pass them, one of the men came in between us. He was armed with a gun. He cocked the gun and held it to my stomach. The other two men were armed with a knife and a wooden pipe. They went next to my friend on the right hand side,” she said. Sewnarrain said they began screaming. “I ran into the oncoming traffic. I did not care if I was going to be hit by a car. I just did not want to get shot. My friend ran in another direction. This confused the robbers and they turned their attention to a man whose car had broken down. He was waiting on the side of the road for his employer to arrive to assist him,” said Sewnarrain.

She said she watched in shock as the suspects held the man up and robbed him of cash and his cellphone. “I tried to flag down a police officer for help but he did not stop. A second police vehicle that was driving by stopped. They helped us and searched the area for the robbers.” She said a short while later, the man’s employer arrived at the scene.

“While we were standing on the road waiting for police to complete their search, the employer’s assistant was so overwhelmed by everything that was happening, he suffered a heart attack. He began frothing at the mouth and bleeding. It was so traumatising seeing him in that condition. Luckily, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) arrived at the scene to take him to hospital.” She said in November last year while she was running the same route, two men tried to kidnap her but she managed to outrun them. “In another incident, I was held at gunpoint also by three men, who wanted my shoes, smart watch and cellphone. They only managed to take my cell phone. My takkies are between R3 000 and R4 000 and my watch is about R3 000. This is what they want from runners and this is why we are being targeted.”

Sewnarrain said she began running when she was 40 and participated in her first Comrades Marathon at the age of 43. “I have been using this route for 12 years. I train six times a week. I cannot afford to go everyday to the beach and do my runs, as the cost of petrol is high. I also cannot afford to run every week in planned races because the cost to enter these are very expensive. Running on the R102 gives me the distance that I need and it does not cost much.” She said she also had a friend from Tongaat who was also recently robbed in her area.

“The robbers assaulted her and took her valuables. On the R102, it is not only runners who are being targeted. Even motorists are being attacked, We need the police to do more patrols and the overgrown verges need to be cut to ensure our safety.” Sewnarrain said since the incident last week, she had not trained. “My friend and I are very shaken by what happened. I cannot sleep at night and I am very traumatised at being held at gunpoint. For me, this is the third time. I am worried because the Comrades Marathon is around the corner and I only have a few weeks to prepare. I plan on training again later this week with my son.”

Sewnarrain advised runners to be vigilant at all times. Rachel Wilkins, the chairperson of the Verulam Community Police Forum, said the R102 and the intersection was a busy and challenging stretch of road. “We have had reports of muggings and stabbings. Criminals are using the overgrown bushes to hide. We have since engaged with DSW and a site inspection was done followed by a clean-up. Security companies and the police are also working together to conduct regular patrols.”

Wilkins said that they understood that runners needed to train on different terrains to prepare for the Comrades Marathon. However, from a safety perspective they advised runners to change their routes. Head of Rusa, Prem Balram, said in the last month they attended 22 cases of robberies in that vicinity. “The victims were joggers, pedestrians and motorists. Joggers are being robbed of their cellphones. They are also being targeted for their takkies and smart watches. Motorists are being stabbed. We have made a few arrests and we are working with police to do more patrols in the area.”