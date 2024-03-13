Cop accused of transporting drugs in State vehicle appears in court

A police constable, who was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs in a State vehicle, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Sherwynn Ezra Chetty, 28, from Tongaat, who was caught in full police uniform, was charged with dealing in drugs and ammunition. He was stationed at Verulam SAPS and was remanded into custody at Westville Prison. The matter was adjourned to later this month.

Chetty was arrested by the Hawks Provincial Tracking Team, the Hawks Anti-Gang Unit and metro police during a roadblock on the R102 near Verulam on Monday night. According to police sources, investigations led them to the policeman, while they were probing an incident on Friday night, where a drug kingpin and his bodyguards blocked off a road in Verulam. “Captain Rogers Moodley, a metro policeman who was returning home after attending a Shivarathri prayer at a temple in Verulam, stopped his vehicle at the ‘roadblock’.

"He got off and allegedly questioned the drug dealer as to why he was blocking the road. This led to a confrontation and the drug kingpin and his bodyguards allegedly assaulted the cop with the butt of a gun and their fists.” The police sources said that Moodley sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital. “He is currently on life support, fighting for his life,” the sources said.

They said following the assault, the drug dealer could not be found. “Through the search for the drug dealer, we received information that the constable, who is stationed at Verulam SAPS, was protecting, transporting and harbouring the drug dealer. Several operations were conducted in respect of the drug dealer and the policeman. We received additional information that the SAPS member was in full uniform and was in possession of drugs in a police vehicle, transporting drugs for the dealer.” The source said a roadblock was set up and the policeman was stopped and searched.

“The officer was found with crystal meth, heroin capsules, rock cocaine, mandrax tablets, a state issued pistol, 28 rounds of ammunition, six cellphones and a gas gun. There were some drugs found in the pockets of his uniform.” The sources said the value of the drugs were about R10 000. “The officer was taken to his home in Tongaat where police found 13 cellphones that are suspected to be stolen as well as a firearm and ammunition.”