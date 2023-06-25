Could you be the next Miss Raksha Bandhan?

ENTRIES to participate in Miss Raksha Bandhan 2023 have opened. The contest is held annually for teenage girls from Ladysmith and surrounding areas.

The event, on August 26, is part of the Raksha Bandhan Unity Festival that will be hosted by the Young Hindu Cultural Service Society (YHCSS) at their hall at 69 Kandahar Avenue in Ladysmith. Shireen Surjoo, one of the organisers, said Miss Raksha Bandhan was a cultural show aimed at showcasing the bond between a brother and sister through the festival of Raksha Bandhan. “This show began many decades ago in the town of Ladysmith through the YHCSS, which is an NPO to promote social upliftment through culture. Over the years, the Miss Raksha Bandhan show evolved into the Raksha Bandhan Unity Festival; since the show is also a platform to promote local talent such as dance and drama enactments by other artists in Ladysmith.”

Surjoo said Miss Raksha Bandhan was not a beauty pageant. “In our eyes, every participant is a winner. It is a cultural event. A floating trophy, among other gifts and prizes, will be awarded to the winner. All the participants will receive gifts of participation as well as special awards. The highlight is the tying of the rakhi, which is a thread of protection tied on the brother's right wrist by his sister. “Each participant is welcomed onto the stage with her brother to tie the sacred rakhi. The sister turns Aarti for the brother, puts a sacred dot onto his forehead, ties the rakhi and feeds him a sweet treat. In return, the brother presents her with a gift. This is the highlight of the event.

“The second highlight is the crowning of the winner, Miss Raksha Bandhan, who will be selected by the highest number of tickets sold. All the funds raised from the show will go towards the projects and programmes by the YHCSS for the purpose of social upliftment. “Patrons can enjoy an evening with music by a live band, as well as local dance by various artists. This year, live music will be rendered by the Prakash Orchestra and dance items by the Ritz Blitz Dance Academy and Asmithas Dance Academy.” Surjoo said entrants should between 13 and 17 years old.

“They should get a company or business to sponsor them. This sponsorship goes towards their sash, which displays the company name, as well as the gift for each participant.” Leiyah Raghoonanan, 14, won Miss Raksha Bandhan last year. She said entering and being part of the contest was enjoyable.

“For me, despite it being a competition and there were competitive qualities to it, there was also a lot of new experiences and opportunities to bond with not only my culture but make new friends; considering I did not know many people in Ladysmith at the time. “It added a lot of value to me as a young woman. It taught me to better present myself and my culture. It was also an opportunity to help out my community considering all the ticket proceeds go towards community upliftment,” she said. Raghoonanan encouraged other young people to take part in the festival.