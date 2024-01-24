Couple found guilty of killing magistrate’s son

Joeash Govindsamy and his wife, Aveshnee Naidoo, have been found guilty of killing Bryson Munilall. Munilall, 27, was stabbed in the parking lot of Dance Café, a nightclub on Chris Hani Road, Durban, in November 2022.

He is the son of magistrate Bryan Munilall. At the time, Joeash, 29, and his wife Aveshnee, 23, of Greenbury in Phoenix, were arrested and charged with murder. Both have pleaded not guilty. Aveshnee was also charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She has pleaded guilty to this charge. The trial began on Monday and judgment was handed down on Wednesday by Magistrate Mayne Mewalall.

During the trial, the State, led by prosecutor Desiree Boyang, set out to prove that the accused acted in common purpose to kill Bryson. Boyang relied on evidence by Caroline Faye Munilall, Bryson's sister, and CCTV footage of the incident. Boyang told the court that Caroline’s evidence and the CCTV footage proved beyond reasonable doubt that Aveshnee acted in common purpose with Joeash because her actions on the day allowed Joeash to carry out the attack on Bryson. Boyang said Caroline tried to stop Joeash from further hurting Bryson but Aveshnee pulled her by the hair creating an opportunity for Joeash to stab Bryson again.

She said Aveshnee would have been the best person to pull Joeash away from Bryson. If it had not been for Aveshnee, Bryson would have been alive today. Magistrate Mewalall found that the State did prove its case that the accused acted in common purpose and found both the accused guilty of murder and Aveshnee guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. She said at the scene Aveshnee assisted Joeash and did so by removing Caroline.

"She knew the deceased (Bryson) was stabbed in the back in her presence. She must have seen that the accused one (Joeash) would further use the knife to inflict further wounds. There is no evidence to disassociate her from what happened." Mewalall added that Aveshnee was in no danger as nobody was trying to assault her. "The court favours the State’s version,” said Mewalall.

The accused could face a life sentence. The attorneys representing the accused asked for a probation officer's report prior to sentencing to outline the accused person's circumstances. The court heard that Joeash had been previously convicted for attempted murder and being in possession of a dangerous weapon. He also suffered abuse when he was a minor.