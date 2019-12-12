Court bars family from selling their home









DURBAN - The Durban High Court has ordered two brothers and their wives to stop the sale of their family home in Phoenix. After signing a purchase and sale agreement with Ishwarlall Manesh Mohanlall, the family tried to resell their home in Redfern in a cash deal.

They are Alvan Chetty, his wife Anisha, brother Kevin and sister-in-law Tracy. They reside in Gauteng. In September, Alvan called Mohanlall, who lived a few doors away from their family home. He wanted to know if Mohanlall, 48, an automotive engineer, was interested in buying the home.

Mohanlall was keen to buy the home, which was priced at R600 000. But he was only prepared to pay R550 000.



Before making a decision Alvan discussed the amount with Anisha, Kevin, and Tracy. They all agreed on the price.



In his affidavit, Mohanlall said on September 5, Alvan agreed to sell the property for R550 000.

Later that day, Alvan’s conveyancing attorney, Langenhoven Pistorius Modihapula Attorneys, emailed the purchase and sale agreement.



Mohanlall signed the agreement and forwarded the email to the attorneys on September 10.

Seven days later, Mohanlall claimed he received an email from the attorneys asking for all the money to be transferred to their trust account.



He then contacted Alvan to inform him that the sale of the property was subject to the approval of a bond.

Alvan, however, allegedly wanted a cash deal of R550 000.

Mohanlall said he informed Alvan that there was a valid, legal and enforceable agreement in place between them but Alvan allegedly threatened to cancel the agreement.

On October 1, Mohanlall contacted the attorneys informing them the sale was not in cash.



He said they responded. The family believed the agreement was for a cash deal and it needed to be rectified.



On October 25, Mohanlall sent Alvan a letter from his attorney, Rajesh Hiralall, that he had applied for a bond and would give them a bond approval by November 7.

There was no response.



Mohanlall received the bond approval for R550 000 on November 7. On the same day, a friend told him that Alvan had received cash offers for the property to the value of R675 000.

Hiralall sent their attorneys a letter with proof of the bond approval.



The letter stated that Mohanlall would apply for an interdict against them if the property was sold to a third party.

There was still no response.

On December 3, Hiralall contacted the attorneys to find out what was going on.



They responded, saying the property was in the process of being sold to a third party.

Hiralall carried out a search at the deeds office and found out the property was sold to a third party.



The home was lodged at the deeds office. Mohanlall sought an urgent court order last Wednesday.



According to the order, the family are restrained from selling the property. They have to sign all transfer documents to Mohanlall once requested to do so.

They are ordered to pay the costs of Mohanlall’s legal fees.The Registrar of Deeds is also not allowed to transfer the property to a third party.

Hiralall will now act as the conveyancer.

The family have until January 31, 2020, to respond.

POST