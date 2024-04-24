At this critical juncture, South Africa marks 30 years since the establishment of a non-racial, constitutional democracy with our seventh general election scheduled for May 29.

The History Society based at the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban provides a platform for authors, writers and academics to present their ideas and writings of historical interest for critical analysis and debate.

It is an opportune moment to reflect on this period, to take stock of its achievements, to interrogate its setbacks, and to chart a way forward for consolidating our democracy and its socio-economic transformation.

To this extent, the History Society will host a conference on the: Critical Reflections on 30 Years of Democracy. It will be held on May 4 at the 1860 Heritage Centre in Derby Street in Durban from 9am to 4pm.

The topics explored will include: Service delivery and dysfunctional local government; The burden of disease and the national health insurance; Rural primary and secondary education; Aspects of higher education transformation; and Interrogation of Constitutional Imperatives.