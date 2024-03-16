Dad shot dead: ‘We have been robbed of an amazing soul’

The family of a Queensburgh man who was shot and killed just metres away from his place of work, have described his killing as “senseless” and a great loss. Colin Nadar, 58, of Malvern, was shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle along Chalmers Road in Clairwood last Thursday afternoon.

Nadar, who was employed as the operations executive of Unitrans’ Petroleum division for the past six months, came under attack moments after leaving his place of employment on Archary Road. Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson of ALS Paramedics Medical Services, said upon arrival, paramedics were shown to a light delivery vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes. “Paramedics gained access through the rear of the vehicle. The victim was found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.”

The father of two was declared deceased at the scene. Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said Brighton Beach police were investigating a case of murder. She said the motive for the killing was unknown. According to a police source, it is alleged Nadar was sitting in traffic along Chalmers Road when two unknown men travelling on foot approached his vehicle.

“It is alleged that two men ran towards the vehicle and started to shoot at the victim through the vehicle’s windows. They then fled on foot towards Solomon Mahlangu Drive. “According to bystanders, about eight gunshots were heard. Several cartridges were found at the scene. It is believed that the victim was shot multiple times in the upper chest area. The motive for his killing has yet to be established.” Deslin Nadar, his youngest son, said the family was devastated.

He described Nadar as a kind, loving, generous, respectful, caring and compassionate person. “My dad was a true gentleman. A man of great integrity, loyalty and honesty. He was the best husband and dad you could ever ask for, with the biggest heart. He took care of his immediate and extended family, and made sure that they had everything they needed and wanted.” Deslin said Nadar was looking forward to celebrating his 34th wedding anniversary in August.