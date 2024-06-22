Dance to calm, to heal, to inspire

“Dance is a universal language, and when combined with the power of music. It has the potential to tell stories that resonate across cultures and geographies,” said Sureka Singh, who heads the dance school with Nikita Ranchod and Nisha Galal.

The Anubhava School of Dance will host Kosha at The Playhouse Opera next Saturday. There will be two performances only at 2pm and 6pm.

“In our current world environment where fear, confusion and suffering is rampant, we are staging this production to help foster positivity. We believe dance is a medium through which boundaries are transcended, unity celebrated, and the beauty of human expression showcased, appreciated and enjoyed.”

In April 2021, Kosha played to capacity audiences when it was staged at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre in Johannesburg. Since its inception in 2007, Anubhava has been dedicated to serving the Johannesburg and Durban communities and is now staging the production for Durban audiences.

Tickets are available at Webtickets