Date Ladoo

Chop the dates. Then roast the nuts in a non-stick pan for about 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Keep aside to cool.

Add the coconut oil to the pan (optional). Add the chopped dates and cook, while stirring for 2 to 3 minutes. This method works well if the dates are hard and dry.

Place the nuts in a food processor and pulse a few times until the nuts are chunky. Keep aside in a mixing bowl. Add the cranberries into the bowl as well.

Add the dates to the food processor and blend until it is soft and forms a big ball. Remove and fold into the nuts and cranberries. Break small pieces and roll into balls. You may roll some of the ladoos into desiccated coconut.