Date Ladoo

200g dates
1 tsp (5ml) refined coconut oil (optional)
⅓ cup (80ml) almonds
⅓ cup (80ml) cashews
¼ cup (60ml) dried cranberries
½ cup (125ml) desiccated coconut for garnish
Chop the dates. Then roast the nuts in a non-stick pan for about 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Keep aside to cool.
Add the coconut oil to the pan (optional). Add the chopped dates and cook, while stirring for 2 to 3 minutes. This method works well if the dates are hard and dry.
Place the nuts in a food processor and pulse a few times until the nuts are chunky. Keep aside in a mixing bowl. Add the cranberries into the bowl as well.
Add the dates to the food processor and blend until it is soft and forms a big ball. Remove and fold into the nuts and cranberries. Break small pieces and roll into balls. You may roll some of the ladoos into desiccated coconut.
Note:
– If you use medjool or soft dates, omit the cooking process.
- The almond and cashew crunch adds a tasty textural contrast to the chewy ladoos.
– You may add any of your favourite nuts or seeds.
– The variations are plentiful. You can also add cocoa powder or chocolate chips as well as desiccated coconut.