Dealing with male-pattern baldness

Male-pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, has become a prevalent issue, prompting many to seek solutions such as hair transplants, finasteride (Propecia) and minoxidil. While these treatments can be effective, Ayurveda offers a holistic approach, addressing the problem both internally and externally.

From an Ayurvedic perspective, male-pattern baldness, known as khalithya, is primarily due to excess pitta (the element of fire and water) and poor gut health, which can be linked to an unhealthy diet and lifestyle. Ayurveda also considers hair as a by-product of our bones, suggesting that improving bone health can positively impact hair regrowth. This is achieved through detox procedures like Panchakarma and the use of Rasayana (rejuvenating) herbs that nourish and strengthen the body.

Ayurvedic tips for hair growth Amla (Indian gooseberry): Rich in compounds that increase hair follicle size and prolong the anagen phase, Amla has demonstrated hair growth-enhancing properties. It can be taken internally or applied topically as a hair oil.

Fenugreek: Known for its high-protein and nicotinic acid content, fenugreek stimulates hair growth by improving scalp circulation. Studies have shown it can slow down dihydrotestosterone (DHT) attachment to hair follicles, leading to improved hair volume and thickness when taken orally over six months. Rosemary Oil: Comparable to minoxidil, rosemary oil enhances blood flow to the scalp and cleanses it, promoting hair growth. It can be added to shampoo or conditioner or mixed with a carrier oil, like coconut oil, for scalp massage. Derma rolling: This technique involves using a derma roller to create micro punctures in the scalp, which stimulate hair growth.

Nasya therapy: Applying medicated oil, powders or ghee into the nostrils can help treat conditions of the supraclavicular region, rincluding hair fall, and nourish the scalp and senses. Dietary recommendations: Incorporate foods such as ghee, dates, salmon, avocado, pomegranate, organic eggs, and berries into your diet to support hair health.

Ayurvedic tips to boost testosterone naturally Testosterone plays a crucial role in various aspects of men's health, including physical attributes, muscle mass, sexual health, mental well-being and cardiovascular function. Maintaining balanced testosterone levels is essential for overall health as significant deviations can lead to issues such as hair loss, erectile dysfunction, anaemia, depression, irritability, low libido and extreme fatigue.

If you are experiencing low testosterone, it is vital to seek medical advice. Ayurveda emphasises finding the root cause of a condition for effective treatment. Consulting with an Ayurvedic doctor or health-care professional before trying any recommendations is essential. Compound exercises: Incorporate exercises such as squats and resistance training into your routine to enhance testosterone levels. Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb boosts luteinising hormone levels, which in turn increases testosterone production. It also reduces cortisol levels, making it beneficial for those experiencing high stress and anxiety.

Tribulus terrestris, mucuna pruriens, and shilajit: These herbs are known to help increase testosterone levels naturally. Balanced diet: Consume lean proteins, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, cooked leafy greens and whole grains to support testosterone production. Vitamin D, zinc, and magnesium: Foods rich in these nutrients or appropriate supplements can aid in maintaining optimal testosterone levels.

Stress management: Practice meditation and pranayama (yogic breathing exercises) to manage stress and support overall health.

Mental health in men June is recognised as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a crucial time to focus on the unique mental health challenges that men face. Men often face unique emotional challenges and societal stigmas, which can make it difficult to seek help. Prioritising self-care and fostering supportive environments are crucial for mental well-being. Ayurveda offers several remedies to help manage stress, anxiety and depression.

Ayurvedic tips for mental health Ashwagandha: This herb can help reduce stress and anxiety. It should be taken only if recommended by a health-care professional.

Brahmi and St John's Wort: These herbs are known for their potential to alleviate depression and improve mental clarity. Abhyanga: This is an Ayurvedic practice of self-massage using warm herbal oils. This daily ritual helps calm the mind, reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Massaging the scalp with oils like Ksheerbala or Brahmi oil can also enhance mental clarity and reduce anxiety. Herbal teas: These can be soothing and beneficial for mental health. Chamomile, lavender and mint teas are known for their calming properties.

Yoga, meditation and pranayama: These practices can calm the mind, promote relaxation and enhance overall well-being. Daily routine: Establishing a daily routine (dinacharya) can bring balance and stability to life. Waking up early, practising yoga, maintaining a regular sleep schedule and spending time in nature can significantly enhance mental well-being. Counselling: Seeking professional counselling can provide valuable support and coping strategies for emotional struggles. Do not hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional if you are experiencing significant distress.

Ayurvedic medicine offers comprehensive natural remedies for male pattern baldness, mental health, and boosting testosterone levels. By addressing the root causes and promoting holistic well-being, these practices provide a valuable alternative to conventional treatments.

Dr Tamlyn Govender Dr Tamlyn Govender is a registered Ayurvedic practitioner. For more information, visit www.ayuhealthandwellness.com and follow him on Instagram @ayuhealthandwellness.