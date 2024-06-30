Death of son and mother a ‘blessing’

THE death of a Durban man and his mother – just days apart while on hajj, has been described as a “blessing”. Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.

Ebrahim Khan, 27, of Musgrave, suffered a heart attack and died on the first day of the hajj on June 14. Less than a week later, his mother, Shireen, 59, also of Musgrave, became ill and was taken to the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) clinic on June 19. The mother of four died a day after she completed her hajj. Travel and Tour World said they were profoundly saddened by their deaths.

“This double tragedy touches us deeply, and our hearts grieve with the family during this time of immense sorrow. As we mourn this great loss, we take comfort in the words of Allah in the Quran: ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return’. “May the departed souls be granted the highest place in Jannah, and may Allah (SWT) shower his mercy and blessings upon them.” Moaaz Casoo, the president of SAHUC, said of the 2 500 South African pilgrims who embarked on Hajj this year, five had reportedly died.

“It was very emotional for all, especially the SAHUC team because you become family during the hajj journey. But, it is a wish and desire for any Muslim to pass away and be buried in the mubarak lands of Makkah or Medina. They are very fortunate.” Casoo said after Khan’s death, SAHUC officials had met with Shireen to sympathise. “Her words to some of the officials and Hajis were, ‘I can’t leave my son behind’, and Allah blessed her with a death in the mubarak lands after completing her hajj. So she is also fortunate she remained in the mubarak lands with her son. “Although it is a blessed death, it is a difficult and challenging time for the loved ones who were waiting for them back home. We make dua (pray) for all the families and may Allah make it easy for them.” Casoo said none of the five deaths were related to the high temperatures currently being experienced in Saudi Arabia.