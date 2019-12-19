Designer launches Braille-inspired clothing line









Balini Naidoo DURBAN - A Durban-born designer is taking fashion to a new level, after she recently launched a Braille-inspired clothing line. Balini Naidoo, formerly of Reservoir Hills, is now hoping to expand her business in the new year. Naidoo, 28, was at school in Durban but she moved to Richards Bay. Her family then settled in Saldanha Bay.

In 2011, she returned to Durban to study architecture. “I was always set on studying architecture but after the first year I knew it was not for me. It was not creative enough, so I dropped out and moved to Ladysmith,” said Naidoo.

She returned to Durban in 2014 and enrolled at the Durban University of Technology to study fashion.



A year later she was chosen as one of the top 10 designers in the Society of Dyers and Colourists competition.



In 2016, Naidoo made the top 25 of the Vodacom Durban July Young Designer Awards.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Technology diploma in fashion and textile design in 2017.



Last year she showcased her concept at the Design Indaba’s emerging creative class.

Naidoo said her uncle was visually impaired and after witnessing his challenges she wanted to pursue fashion inspired by Braille.



“Nobody had done it before and people thought I was crazy.

“But in the fourth year, when I needed to complete a thesis, I took the leap. I explored designing Braille identification for clothing that assists blind people to become more self-reliant when making clothing choices.”

She said daily clothing identification and clothing choices were nearly impossible to make without assistance.



“Families would sew buttons or use makeshift Braille on clothes, so their loved ones knew what was going on.”

Naidoo said she did not understand Braille and worked with the KZN Blind and Deaf Society with the translations.



Throughout her studies she has created prototypes and conducted research. However, referencing her work was a hurdle.



“Nobody else thought of this and at the time my lecturers did not think it would work. They said I would battle but I created and tested out ideas to build my own references.”

She now weaves Braille into her garments, which provides the size, colour, style description and wash care information.



“It gives the visually impaired their independence back. But only if they can read Braille.”

Naidoo said the response was positive and that she was encouraged to grow the brand.

Naidoo has designed one product, a grey unisex T-shirt, with Braille.

“It is a graphic T-shirt with geometric designs. It has square Braille mixed in and translates to ‘lost in translation’, which has become sort of a slogan.”



The T-shirt costs R375 and is available via her social media account.

A percentage of the profits are donated to the Blind and Deaf Society.

She said she approached potential business backers to grow her brand in the new year.



But for now Naidoo volunteers and teaches her skills to the residents of Saldanha Bay, where she resides with her husband of eight years, Brend Engelbrecht.

“I help at schools for children with disabilities. I provide classes in sewing and offer motivational talks.”



Naidoo said she was diagnosed with dyslexia in her youth but has since overcome it.

“I offer encouragement and hope so that people, especially children, maintain a positive outlook, always think big and never give up on their dreams.”



She wants to inspire more South African fashion designers and students to embrace the use of innovative designs for social responsibility in their practice.



“Yes, it is a brand and business but I see it as a social responsibility. The hope is that everyone starts to learn to become tolerant and accepting.”



Naidoo also creates custom garments on order, which do not feature Braille.