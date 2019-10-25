DURBAN - PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to identify themselves by their nationality and not their race groups.
He was responding to comments by an audience member during a visit to Durban last week when he listened to the community’s concerns.
The woman, a member of the public health sector, spoke about racial tension in the workplace in KwaZulu-Natal, and job appointments being carried out under the act of transformation.
She said that those were creating divisions among South Africans.
The doctor, who works at an NPO which treats more than 4 000 people, added that she wanted to be known as a South African and not a South African of any descent.