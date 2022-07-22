Domestic worker accused of killing her employer abandons bail

Durban: The domestic worker accused of killing Umzinto actress Ashrika Seeripat has abandoned her bail application. Seeripat, 42, was allegedly suffocated to death during a robbery at her home on July 7.

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a provincial police spokesperson, said it was alleged that Seeripat and her domestic worker were accosted by unknown men at gunpoint who demanded cash. "It is suspected that the victim was suffocated. Her body was found lying on the side of the bed." The domestic worker, 54, was arrested and charged with murder.

She appeared in the Umzinto Magistrate's Court on Friday for a formal bail application. Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the accused had abandoned her bail application. "The matter has been postponed to the first week of August."

At the time of her death Avanti Low, Seeripat’s sister, said Ashrika was not married and did not have children. She was an actress and featured in Broken Promises 2, a local movie. Low said her sibling lived in Johannesburg but a few years ago, she decided to move back to Umzinto to help their mom, Rani, care for their dad, Ramjathan, who was ill. He died on July 1 last year. “We just went through the first anniversary of my dad’s death and days later, Ashrika was taken away from us.”

