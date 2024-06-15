Don’t be embarrassed by impotence

JUNE is National Men’s Health Month, a time to remind men of the heath challenges they face and ways of taking charge of their health. One such topic around health is erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, which is defined as difficulty getting and keeping an erection. It can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, yet it’s been reported that more than half of men between the ages of 40 and 70 experience some form of erectile dysfunction.

Having erectile trouble occasionally is not necessarily a cause for concern. If erectile dysfunction is a continuous issue, it can cause stress, affect one’s self confidence and contribute to relationship problems. Problems getting or keeping an erection can also be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment and a risk factor for heart disease. Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about erectile dysfunction. Don’t feel embarrassed.

Symptoms of erectile dysfunction: - Difficulty getting an erection – Difficulty maintaining an erection

– Reduced sexual desire Sexual arousal in a male is a process that involves the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels. A problem with any of these can cause erectile dysfunction. Stress and mental health issues can cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.

Physical causes of erectile dysfunction include: Heart disease, high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, Parkinson’s disease, certain prescription medications. tobacco products, alcoholism, treatments for prostate cancer, surgeries or injuries that affect the pelvic area or spinal cord, and low testosterone.

Mental health causes include: Depression and anxiety, stress, or relationship problems due to poor communication or other issues. Complications as a result of erectile dysfunction can include: An unfulfilling sex life, stress or anxiety, low self confidence, relationship problems, or the inability to get one’s partner pregnant.

One of the best ways to prevent erectile dysfunction is to make healthy lifestyle changes and manage any existing health conditions.

– Consult with your doctor to optimise diabetes, heart disease or other chronic conditions. – Have regular check-ups and screening tests to prevent illness. – Stop smoking, limit alcohol, and avoid illegal substances.

– Exercise frequently – Stress reduction – Consult health professionals to assist with anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions.

Depending on the cause and severity of one’s erectile dysfunction, and any underlying health conditions, there may be various treatment options. Oral medications are successful erectile dysfunction treatment for many men, and these include Sildenafil and Tadalafil.

Taking one of the oral medications above will not automatically produce an erection, as sexual stimulation is needed as well. A doctor will determine one’s particular situation and then decide on treatment. Get your doctor’s permission before taking any over the counter medications for erectile dysfunction. Some medications can be dangerous if:

-Taken with nitrate drugs (drugs used for angina) – You have heart disease – You have very low blood pressure

Studies have shown that exercise - moderate aerobic activity - can improve erectile dysfunction. – Stopping cigarette/ tobacco uses

– Losing weight - Physical activity to be included in one’s daily routine -Treating alcohol and substance abuse

- Communication with one’s partner Once again, don’t feel embarrassed to chat to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns regarding this topic. An underlying medical illness could be the cause.