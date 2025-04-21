Driver killed, toddler among three injured in Reservoir Hills crash

Garrith Jamieson, the spokesperson for ALS Paramedics Medical Services, said paramedics arrived to find carnage after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, before colliding into a tree and overturning.

A man was killed and three others, including a two-year-old child, were injured in a single-vehicle collision along Mountbatten Drive in Reservoir Hills on Sunday night.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that there were four occupants, including a two-year-old, in the vehicle. The driver, a male believed to be in his thirties, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on the scene.

“The three passengers were stabilised on scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. At this stage the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the South African Police Service were in attendance and will be investigating further,” he said.

