DSK Group hosts 7th annual toy hamper drive for abused and underprivileged children

THE DSK Group, a non-profit organisation, wants to bring joy to abused and underprivileged children this festive season, and they need your help. The group’s 7th Toy Hamper Drive will take place on December 25.

Daniel Chettiar, the founder of the DSK Group, said the project started seven years ago at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix. “It was around December 23 and we were helping a child that had been abused. She had been admitted to the hospital for tests and examinations and was with her mother. We realised that it was almost Christmas Eve and the children at the hospital did not have any gifts. “So, we decided to do something to bring some cheer to the faces of these children. We met with the hospital management to get permission to give them a treat. Our wish was granted and through the help of donations, we bought the kids colouring books, pencils and other treats. The smiles on their faces was priceless.”

Chettiar said they were so touched by the reaction of the children that they continued the drive every year since then. “We have asked communities to give us names of children that were underprivileged and have visited them to vet the information. Their names are then placed onto our list to receive a treat.” Chettiar said this year they were doing distributions in Phoenix, Tongaat, Stanger and Richards Bay.

“We will be sharing these gifts of love to 200 children, in each area.” He said over the years the drive had grown. “Last year the KwaZulu-Natal region of the Foschini Group donated clothing and shoes to our drive. With help from other sponsors the children also received a tasty treat and toys. There were some children who never owned new clothing or shoes while others received a toy for the first time. It is a very emotional experience.”

This year, DSK, requires toys such as cars, trucks, dolls, teddy bears and puzzles as well as colouring books and colour pencils. For treats, they are looking for chocolates, sweets, cooldrinks and biscuits as well as KFC buckets. The cut-off date for donations is December 18.