Dundee couple accused of killing their son’s girlfriend denied bail

Durban - The family accused of killing Mercisha Tedpaul will remain behind bars. Tedpaul, 24, from Dundee, was a stay-at-home mother who went missing on March 1, and was found strangled to death on a hill near a railway line on Watt Road, Dundee, on March 4.

Soon after her body was found, police arrested Manoj Madhan, 58, his wife Sarika, 47, and their oldest son, Sanjoth, 28. Tedpaul was in a relationship with the couple's youngest son Nishkar, 26. They have two children together aged 7 and 4. The accused were charged with murder. In addition to the murder charge, Manoj is charged with defeating the ends of justice; and Sarika with robbery with aggravating circumstances. Sanjoth was also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

Their applications for bail began in March at the Dundee Magistrate's Court. The State opposed bail because they believed the killing was premeditated. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Following Tedpaul's death, her family started a Facebook page called Justice for Mercisha Tedpaul. They also started an online digital petition opposing bail. Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the bail application was finalised on Thursday and the accused were denied bail. She said the case was adjourned to November.

Shristi Dookhi, Tedpaul’s sister, said: "The last six months have been emotionally and physically draining for the family. Coming to court and hearing the testimonies of the accused has not been easy. The accused being denied bail makes no difference to us because it will not bring my sister back. "She was robbed of being a mother to two little children. They miss their mother but they are coping. Mercisha and I share a birthday - on September 1. On this day, her daughter looked upward into heaven and shouted 'happy birthday mummy'. It broke my heart." The Post