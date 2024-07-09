Durban: Explosives found on mosque property

A CASE of illegal possession of explosives is being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS after two home-made explosive devices were found at a mosque along Kenneth Kaunda Road in Durban North on Monday.

"He immediately suspected that it was explosive devices and contacted the necessary authorities who, in turn, contacted police. Police Bomb Technicians confirmed it was home-made explosive devices that consisted of commercial explosives. The devices were not set up to explode."

Brigadier Naicker said it was suspected that the men were on route to an unknown location with the devices when they were disturbed by the security officer.

"Investigations to locate the suspects are ongoing. We commend the security officer, who found the devices as he did not touch them and immediately alerted authorities. We appeal to members of the community to follow his example and not to pick up any suspicious devices that they may come across."