Durban Metro can apply not to increase city workers salaries as revenue falls but are choosing not to

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has the option of asking to be exempt from paying workers increases this year but has not done so. And by all indications they are sticking to an agreement to hike wages for city workers, despite a drop in revenue to city coffers as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. The city has used the three-year wage agreement with trade unions to justify the above-inflation increases for rates as well as electricity, water and sewage effective from July this year. As part of their agreement, workers get a 6.75% increase in July this year. However, according to a clause in the agreement the city can approach the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) for an exemption. Keith Swanepoel, president of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), said there was a clause in their agreement with the city which could allow the city not to increase the salaries of workers.

“There is a formal process to request an exemption with the bargaining council.

"The city would have to send an application to the council and they, in turn, will set-up a committee to consider their reasoning for wanting the exemption.

“However, we have not been contacted by the bargaining council about an exemption and we are not aware of any talks between the city and labour.”

Xolani Dube, eThekwini regional secretary for the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), said they were also not aware of discussions between the city and the bargaining council for the exemption.

He said salaries were part of the budget each year and workers regarded the increase as a 13th cheque.

Dube added that while the union had not met to discuss the budget due to the lockdown, he did not think workers would abandon their increases.

“We have a wide variety of members under our union and the type of employees differ. If someone was happy to relax the agreement for the sake of bringing down the hikes, they would have approached us by now but no one has. The cost of living at the moment is so high. I doubt anyone would want to reconsider taking their increase.”

Opposition parties have now asked eThekwini to approach the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) and negotiate an exemption.

Nicole Graham, DA caucus leader, said that after reading the agreement between the city and the unions, she found the exemption clause, which detailed how the city could opt out of paying the increases, by approaching the bargaining council.

“The clause states that, if the city is not able to meet the budgetary shortfall or if there are unforeseen circumstances, it can approach the bargaining council.

“I have written to the city last week asking if they have approached the bargaining council because it is clear it will run out of money fast but I have not received a response.

“My question is, have they applied for an exemption and if not why not? The application takes about 30 days and by the end of March, the city knew its financial situation.

"It seems as though the unions are calling the shots, which is incredibly worrying.”

Mdu Nkosi, an IFP member and eThekwini Municipality executive member, said the city should go back to the unions and re-negotiate to pay them at a later stage.

“We understand there is an agreement. However, the city can go back and ask for a re-negotiation. When they made the agreement, no one knew about Covid-19 and this thing is not just affecting us but the entire world.

“Currently, residents do not have money. Some people who worked before the lockdown have not been paid because they are sitting at home waiting for their companies to reopen.

“Last month, the city collected 40% less rates, which shows how residents are suffering.

"And instead of looking at a way to help these residents, the city is hiking the prices to pay workers.”

Nkosi suggested the city suspend the tariff hikes for this year and re-evaluate it next year.

“Those who are fortunate enough to earn a salary during this time have added expenses. They are not only looking after their own households but also looking after relatives who don’t have an income. If parents have a child studying in another province, they have to send more money to their child because they need to buy food and pay bills.

"If the city pushes for this increase, it will burden the people of eThekwini.”

Ricardo Mthembu, an ANC spokesperson, said the party had full faith in the city’s leadership.

“While we sympathise with ratepayers, as they are the ones who will be affected, we trust that the city is looking at ways to deal with the task at hand.

“While the workers need their money, the city needs the services. The city must meet with the unions and ratepayer associations to find a way forward. At the moment, even big businesses have been hit hard and while the city is sitting with a big task, we believe the city will find a way forward.”

On Thursday, Mxolisi Kaunda, the eThekwini mayor, appeared with a team before Parliament’s portfolio and select committees in a joint virtual meeting on municipal preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about the wage increases by a DA representative, the mayor said there were labour laws in place protecting bonuses and salaries and it was difficult to reduce these without repercussions.

Krish Kumar, eThekwini chief financial officer, acknowledged that people were struggling to pay the tariffs.

Mluleki Mntungwa, the mayoral spokesperson, said the city could not take a decision to not pay workers on its own as they had a binding agreement.

He added there had not been talks to approach the bargaining council for an exemption.

However, Mntungwa said the city had interventions in place for ratepayers who could not pay their bills.

“The city said those who are owing money will not be disconnected during this time.”

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini municipality spokesperson, said with regards to rates and tariff increases for services, the tariffs have already been reduced from the projected increases for the new financial year.

“Customers who have difficulty paying the accounts need to contact any of the customer centres open currently or submit a request for a payment plan to http://correspondence.durban.gov.za:200/ stating reasons for the request and each customer will be individually accessed.”

