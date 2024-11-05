Durban Metro Police Seize VW Golf 7 Over Illegal Modifications

He will now have to get a new certificate of roadworthiness and license disk.

THE owner of VW Golf 7 had his license disk taken by metro police officers because of illegal modifications on the car including a tinted windscreen and tampered suspension.

Boysie Zungu, spokesperson for Durban Metro Police said: “The lowering of suspensions is not in line with regulations in terms of road safety and roadworthiness. Therefore, police suspended his vehicle. He will now have to renew his disc and take the car through the testing process again. Basically, he needs to get that COR certificate before he can drive again. The car was no longer road worthy,” Zungu said.

Metro Police said the black Golf 7, which appeared to be a R line edition, had a tinted windscreen, tampered suspension and black rear lamps.

“A vehicle was suspended yesterday on Spaghetti Junction by Durban Metro Police due to severe violations including black tint applied on windscreen, front and rear suspension tampered with, rear lamps tinted black.