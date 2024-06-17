Eid ul-Adha’s profound lessons are for humanity to celebrate and emulate

ONE of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic faith, Eid ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, will be commemorated by Muslims across the country today (June 17). Moulana Muhammad Ameer, of the Darul Ihsan Humanitarian Centre, said the event and its profound lessons were for humanity to celebrate and emulate.

“Eid ul-Adha stems from the divine command related to Ibrahim (may peace be upon him) in a dream wherein he sees himself slaughtering his son Ismaeel (may peace be upon him). Both father and son proceed to fulfill this divine command without any hesitation and in total submission. Almighty Allah replaces the sacrifice with a ram and Ismaeel is spared. “Muslims commemorate Eid ul-Adha in fulfillment of this great legacy and act of submission to the divine, as well as draw from it the lessons of obedience, piety and adherence to the divine command,” he said. Ameer said Muslims commemorated the day by performing prayer and sacrificing a sacrificial animal for the pleasure of Almighty Allah.