Eid: whats on trend

If you were wondering about the fashion trends for Eid ul-Fitr, then look no further than Fatima and Fairyal Jooma. Eid ul Fitr will take place on 21 or 22 April, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The sisters are the founders and owners of the fashion brand La Sultana Couture in Durban. It also has branches in Secunda and Rosebank in Johannesburg and in boutique stores. They launched their fashion 19 years ago. “Funky Fairy is a fashion label that was started by Fairyal. La Sultana was born out of this, with a vision to cater for women who prefer to dress modestly. This brand was established in 2020, during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Fatima, 47, of Durban.

“Through market research, we found a gap in the market for modest, fashionable garments which are hand-picked and personally sourced internationally. For several years we have catered for this clientele through our Funky Fairy brand, based at the Westwood Mall.” Fatima said they also wanted to cater for fuller-figured women. “We wanted to ensure that they had access to the trendiest garments suited to their body type. Our objective was to bring the best fashion from across the globe, for women of all sizes, to South Africa.

“We have found that the Middle East trend is all about blending as opposed to matching. Therefore versatility is visible among all our pieces. Our garments are selected based on elegance and, most importantly, timeless pieces, from our everyday staples to the occasion choice.” They offered the following tips on what is trending this Eid: Organza: ‘luxurious feel, essence of femininity’. l SUPPLIED * Organza is a 2023 Eid highlight. While the organza provides for a luxurious feel, it brings out the essence of femininity.

* Deep colours such as navy with feathered detail along the cuff line of the abaya. ‘Deep colours, feathered detail’. l SUPPLIED * Since the abaya is a statement piece, minimal accessorising is required. Three piece abaya sets on trend. Picture: Supplied * Three piece abaya sets, which includes the headscarf, inner (dress) and the throw (coat) are on trend this year.

‘Oversized bright shirts’ (main). l SUPPLIED * Oversized bright shirts with a pop of colour, paired with jeans or a tapered wide leg pants gives a relaxed look. You can easily tuck it in for an accentuated appearance or leave it loose for the modest look. Loungewear. Picture: Supplied * Loungewear is dressed up with heels and a clutch to accessorise the outfit. Or it can be dressed down with trendy sneakers. * For more tips see Instagram