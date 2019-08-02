Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Durban - An elderly couple was killed during an alleged house robbery at their home in Umkomaas on the South Coast on Thursday night. Reports suggest that the the 78-year-old man and his wife were fatally shot.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers had responded to reports of a house robbery in Willow Glen.

"When they arrived at the home they found blood on the doorstep. The (trail of) blood led to another room which was locked. The officers managed to break open the door and found a 78-year-old man lying on the floor in a pool of blood."

Zwane said the home was in a mess.

"The victim's wife and his car were missing. Officers managed to track down the vehicle and apprehended a suspect. The wife, who was initially thought to have been kidnapped was found murdered in another bedroom."

Zwane said police are investigating two counts of murder and house robbery.

The Post