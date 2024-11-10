Elderly in Verulam under attack: Gang hits three homes in 15 minutes

AN ARMED gang is targeting Verulam residents when they take their bins out for collection by Durban Solid Waste (DSW). Last Thursday, the gang struck three homes in 15 minutes in Trenance Park and Dawncrest on Thursday in an attempted hijacking and two house robberies where women were robbed of their jewellery.

Residents say they are under siege by the gang of robbers, who have been terrorising the community in recent weeks in a spate of hijackings and house robberies. Community leaders said the gang targeted mainly the elderly residents and women. Many were accosted while taking out their bin packets for collection. Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the gang travelled in a brown Suzuki Ertiga and targeted three homes in 15 minutes on Thursday.

“At 7.14am, the gang attempted a hijacking in Dawncrest. Two armed men allegedly entered the yard and attempted to hijack a white VW Polo. They fled after the victim called for help. At around 7.24am, they hit a house in Trenance Park where they confronted a 44-year-old woman outside her home. They demanded that she go inside the house. But when neighbours came out, they robbed the woman of her jewellery and fled. At 7.29am, they held up an 88-year-old woman in Trenance Park. They robbed her of the jewellery she was wearing and ransacked her home,” Balram said. Vish Roopnarain, chairperson of the Verulam Civic Association, said: “We are under siege by this gang. House robberies out of hand. The police are not properly and effectively handling the situation. Residents cannot even go out to pray as they are scared. They get attacked while praying. There is a syndicate targeting our community. “Elderly residents are being targeted because they are home alone during the day. In recent weeks, the gang has been targeting Trenance Park and Dawncrest. People need to be vigilant and report incidents with as much detail as they can, so the culprits can be brought to book. If they see something suspicious, they must report it. We are looking at how the community can work with the police to make our neighbourhoods safe again.”

Shiraaz Ahmed, a community leader in Trenance Park, said it appeared that the gang had been doing surveillance in the community as they knew when to strike. “We are concerned about the recent spate of robberies, an increase in house break-ins, armed robberies and hijackings. It seems like the modus operandi is to strike on a Thursday, and attack people at the time they take out their bins. They are targeting old people. Last Thursday, a suspect approached a house, cut the lock, held the old aunty at gunpoint and stole her jewellery and TV. They know old people are vulnerable. They observe vehicles and watch houses. When residents stop to open their gates, they are robbed of their belongings and vehicles,” Ahmed added. He said poor response from police was a part of why crime had escalated in the area.

“Response from police is poor. People wait for hours for them to respond. We rely solely on private security to assist us. The resources of community volunteers from the neighbourhood watches and the Community Policing Forum (CPF) are limited as we are volunteers who are employed. It is important and vital for police to put strategies in place to curb the crime. We are tired of it. Not everybody can afford private security. As taxpayers we rely on the services of the police. Sometimes we have to call several times before the van is dispatched,” he said. Rachel Wilkin, chairperson of the Verulam CPF, appealed to those living near elderly residents to keep eye on them if possible. “Recently an old man was attacked and hit with a gun. He suffered a heart attack and died. Crime migrates to where opportunities exist. They also terrorise communities who let their guard down. We all have a right to be safe. But it seems that nowhere is safe. We need people to be involved in neighbourhood and street groups, so that they can quickly put on suspicious vehicles or people.